Edmonton

    • Man stabbed in McCauley Saturday night: EPS

    At least three police vehicles responded to a stabbing in McCauley, near 95 Street and 107 Avenue, Saturday night. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) At least three police vehicles responded to a stabbing in McCauley, near 95 Street and 107 Avenue, Saturday night. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

    A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in McCauley Saturday night.

    Several police cars could be seen outside a building on 95 Street and 107 Avenue around 11:00 p.m.

    Blood and some items of clothing could be seen in a taped off area on the street outside an apartment building.

    According to police on scene, one man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His injuries were non-life threatening.

    Police have not released any other details about the incident.

