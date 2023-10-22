Man stabbed in McCauley Saturday night: EPS

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in McCauley Saturday night.

Several police cars could be seen outside a building on 95 Street and 107 Avenue around 11:00 p.m.

Blood and some items of clothing could be seen in a taped off area on the street outside an apartment building.

According to police on scene, one man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.