Man struck by LRT on Wednesday dies in hospital

EDMONTON -

A man who was seriously injured in a crash with an LRT this week died on Friday, the Edmonton Police Service says.

According to police, a 28-year-old driving a red Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a warning arm at the LRT crossing on 125 Avenue, west of 66 Street on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle went through the intersection and onto the railway tracks where it was struck by a northbound train, EPS says.

The driver was taken to hospital in critical and life-threatening condition. According to police, the man died on Friday.

No charges are pending, police add.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.