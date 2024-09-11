EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man struck by van near 111 Avenue, seriously injured

    Edmonton's LRT tracks at 111 Avenue near Kingsway were closed the evening of Sept. 10, 2024, after a person walking on the tracks was hit by a van. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton's LRT tracks at 111 Avenue near Kingsway were closed the evening of Sept. 10, 2024, after a person walking on the tracks was hit by a van. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle near Kingsway Tuesday evening.

    According to an officer at the scene, the man was hit by a van while walking on the LRT tracks near 111 Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

    The driver had not been charged as of Tuesday evening.

    LRT service in the area was disrupted while the major collisions unit investigated.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune  

