EDMONTON -- An Edmonton police officer is being investigated for allegedly breaking a man's nose during an arrest last month.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says the officer saw two men involved in a dispute over a broken window in the area of 97 Street and 103A Avenue at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 26.

While the officer arrested the first man, the other one, a 38-year-old man, intervened and a struggle ensued, ASIRT said.

The police officer used his baton and the 38-year-old man's nosewas broken during the arrest. The man was taken to hospital, where he was also treated for a bruised face, ribs and left shoulder, ASIRT said. He also has a chipped tooth.

ASIRT is investigating the arrest.