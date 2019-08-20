

CTV News Edmonton





Witnesses say a man has escaped serious injuries after an incident on a downtown Edmonton elevator.

Edmonton Fire rescue crews received a call that an elevator had fallen nine storeys just after 1:30 p.m. at the Energy Square building at 10109 106 Street.

A worker in the building told CTV News the man was on the 10th floor of the 12-storey building when the elevator malfunctioned.

The witness says the man managed to walk out of the elevator on his own after firefighters pried open the elevator doors, but was complaining of back pain.

Alberta Health Services say the man was in stable condition and was not transported to hospital.