Man wanted for leaving 'threatening' note at southeast Edmonton home Thursday: EPS

Police are hoping security footage helps identify a man accused of committing a hate-motivated crime in St. Albert on Thursday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., the man was seen on security footage leaving a note on the doorstep of a home in the Meadows.

Police said the note included threatening anti-Muslim comments, and the Edmonton Police Service's (EPS) Hate Crimes Unit was involved in the investigation.

At the time, the man was wearing dark-coloured shoes with white laces, light-coloured pants and a reflective jacket.

"The EPS takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously. These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities," EPS said in a press release Thursday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Hate-motivated incidents can be reported to police at the EPS website here.