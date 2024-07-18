Man wanted for murder among 6 charged in Alberta auto theft investigation: ALERT

Six people have been charged in connection to an organized auto theft ring and revinning operation, and one of them is also wanted for murder.

Four of the six suspects were arrested between June 18 and July 2, with a total of 20 charges laid against them, according to the ALERT Auto Crimes unit.

The accused had ties with a sophisticated auto theft and revinning program operating out of Parkland County near Evansburg, Alta., ALERT said.

Joseph Chlala, 23 is wanted on second-degree murder charges. (Ottawa Police/Handout)Joseph Chlala is among the people charged.He has been wanted for murder since September 2023 and his whereabouts is currently unknown.

The investigation began in June 2023 when a stolen vehicle was identified and linked to an Edmonton murder case. The vehicle was then connected to an address posing as an auto detailer, but was in reality a base of operations for the revinning cars and reprogramming stolen cars for resale and exportation., ALERT said.

Twenty stolen cars and a stolen car-hauling trailer were identified. Eleven of the 20 stolen vehicles have been recovered.

ALERT stated in a release that the other vehicles are suspected to have been exported to Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The six suspects who've been charged are:

Joseph Chlala, 23, from Calgary, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number, criminal mischief and wanted for murder since Sept. 2023.

A 47-year-old man from Red Deer was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number, criminal mischief, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.

A 48-year-old man from Red Deer was charged with uttering a forged document.

A 32-year-old woman from Red Deer was charged with uttering a forged document.

A 67-year-old woman from Red Deer was charged with trafficking property obtained by crime, using a forged document, fraud, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.

A 40-year-old woman from Red Deer was charged with possession of proceeds of crime.

Chlala is described as 5′5″ with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes and has ties in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa. There is a reward up to $50,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or Chlala's whereabouts should contact Edmonton Police Services or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.