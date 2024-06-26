EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man wanted for unprovoked Lloydminster attack with machete captured: RCMP

    Jordan Keenan-Quewezance (Credit: RCMP) Jordan Keenan-Quewezance (Credit: RCMP)
    Police have arrested the man they believe to be responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.

    The attack happened in Lloydminster on Friday.

    RCMP confirmed Wednesday evening the suspect, 29-year-old Jordan Keenan-Quewezance, was arrested after investigators had asked for the public's help finding him earlier in the day. 

    He is being kept in police custody.

    At the time of his arrest, he had also been wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

