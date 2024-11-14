EDMONTON
    • Man wanted in connection with shooting at Edmonton convenience store

    Edmonton police officers investigating a shooting at the Stadium Mini Mart on 9361 107 A Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police officers investigating a shooting at the Stadium Mini Mart on 9361 107 A Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in central Edmonton on Thursday.

    Stadium Mini Mart on 9361-107 A Ave. was taped off just after 2:40 p.m. Police on scene told CTV News Edmonton there was a shooting during a robbery.  

    A man and woman were reportedly confronted by two employees after attempting to steal items in the store. Police said as the pair started to leave, the man shot one of the employees.

    The employee was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said, and was in stable condition on Friday.

    A 20-year-old woman was arrested a few blocks away and has been charged with robbery and several firearms offences.

    Police are still looking for the man involved, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Nevaeh Auger.

    A photo of the robbery and shooting suspect, 20-year-old Nevaeh Auger. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

    Auger is described as 5'5" tall, approximately 123 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

    Police said he may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

