EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man with dementia missing in Edmonton: police

    Rian Usejnov, 89, was reported missing on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Edmonton after last being seen that morning walking near 172 Street and 99 Avenue. (Source: Edmonton Police Service) Rian Usejnov, 89, was reported missing on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Edmonton after last being seen that morning walking near 172 Street and 99 Avenue. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    An 89-year-old man with dementia is considered missing in Edmonton after last being seen late Friday morning.

    Rian Usejnov was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday walking near 172 Street and 99 Avenue.

    Police released Friday evening a photo of him in the clothes he was wearing at that time: a black jacket, red-and-blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, dark-coloured boots, and a black-and-white fedora hat.

    He is 5'6" and has a slim build.

    Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper

    During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News