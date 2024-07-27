Man with dementia missing in Edmonton: police

An 89-year-old man with dementia is considered missing in Edmonton after last being seen late Friday morning.

Rian Usejnov was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday walking near 172 Street and 99 Avenue.

Police released Friday evening a photo of him in the clothes he was wearing at that time: a black jacket, red-and-blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, dark-coloured boots, and a black-and-white fedora hat.

He is 5'6" and has a slim build.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers.