

Karyn Mulcahy and Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Stephen Mandel, leader of the Alberta Party, promised he would make vaccines mandatory for students that attend publicly-funded schools if he is elected premier.

Under the policy, parents would be required to provide proof that a child’s immunizations are up to date under the Alberta Health Services immunization schedule.

“This is a public health issue, plain and simple. Parents should be able to send their kids to school without fear they’ll contract serious illnesses such as measles, mumps, whooping cough and polio,” Mandel said in a press release.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and UCP Leader Jason Kenney do not agree with the punishment of children whose parents do not believe in vaccines, and Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan called it “disturbing” to force children to be vaccinated.

The requirement would apply to any school that receives public funding, including public, separate and charter schools.