Cartmell, Caterina running to be Edmonton's next mayor

Two city councillors, one sitting and one former, will be running for mayor in 2025.

Ward pihêsiwin representative Tim Cartmell made the announcement Thursday morning via press release, writing that "Edmonton is a city full of potential, but it’s clear we need leadership that listens and delivers real results."

"It feels great to make it official," Cartmell later told CTV News Edmonton. "I'm not sure I'm catching a lot of people off guard, to be perfectly frank."

Cartmell said he is campaigning on three major themes: Public safety, fiscal responsibility and delivering essential services effectively.

"Safer streets, tough on taxes and build it better," he said. "You should be able to walk out on a fine winter day like this, out your front door and feel safe on your street … We should be able to show you that when you invest $1 in the city of Edmonton, you see that dollar come back.

"And I don't think many people feel that way."

Cartmell was first elected as a councillor in 2017, having previously worked as an engineer and project manager on Edmonton's Expo Centre and Northlands buildings, as well as in the provincial government's treasury board ministry.

He said those skills make him the right person to lead city council through the next few years.

"They're going to be very challenging years," he said. "A lot of conversations around dollars, a lot of conversations around projects and project management and operations."

As a councillor, he has advocated for infrastructure investment in southwest Edmonton, including on projects like Terwillegar Drive's expansion and Rabbit Hill Road's twinning, and an improved winter strategy.

While he has a reputation for being fiscally conservative, he said it doesn't mean he's against the "softer sides of things."

"I support a bike lane and a bike plan, I just don't support taking critical lanes off of arterial roads in order to create that bike plan," he explained.

While Cartmell said "no one asked" for local political parties to be introduced by the province, he will be taking advantage of the change in approach and building a party to run.

"This is a team where we're looking at bringing all of the skills we need as a group that are required to go and manage a $4-billion corporation, and that's going to be our approach," Cartmell said. "The party evaporates the day after the election."

Caterina entering the race

Former Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina is also planning a run for mayor, calling the city "broken" amid "skyrocketing taxes" and "out-of-control" spending.

"I felt that it was my responsibility to put my name forward instead of just yelling at the TV when I saw something I didn't like," Caterina said.

Caterina grew up in McCauley and was a former board member of the Alberta Avenue Business Association.

He spent 14 years as the Ward 7 (now part of ward Métis) councillor, until he changed wards in 2021. He lost that election.

According to a past councillor biography, Caterina has a background as a businessman and president of his own industrial supply company. He also served six terms as a board member of Alberta Municipalities.

He said one of his priorities would be a new relationship with the province, something he accuses the current council and mayor of not approaching "professionally.'

"Calling them out at every turn, blaming them," he said. "You have to work together regardless of which government is in place, and I think they've done a really lousy job."

The former city councillor also believes Edmonton needs to move away from being a "sanctuary city," which he blames for rising rates of homelessness.

"If you want to come and contribute, work, pay taxes, contribute to the economy, you're absolutely welcome to come to Edmonton – with open arms," Caterina said. "If not, I think we need to stop the flow of migration into the province for those who do not want to participate in our economy."

Caterina said he is against local political parties and will be running as an independent.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi did not answer when asked on Thursday if he would be seeking re-election in 11 months.

"Right now, I’m focused on delivering meaningful change — not personal ambitions.

"When the time comes, I’ll make any decisions with thoughtful consideration alongside my wife, Sarbjeet, and our family," Sohi said.

The 2025 Edmonton election will take place in October.

Political parties need at least five candidates with filed intent to run, and at least 1,000 party members eligible to vote.

Parties and candidates can file notices of intent now, but nomination papers will have to be filled out in the new year.