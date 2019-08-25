After four days of action, baseball players in Sherwood Park called it quits Sunday evening on a game they hoped will go down in the record books.

More than 50 players spent 84 hours running, hitting and catching baseballs in a game that acted as a fundraiser for the Cure for Cancer Foundation.

“It’s fantastic, I played ball with and against some amazing men, and my wife Janelle” said the games organizer Brent Saik. “It’s so much fun to be involved in an activity where you have good people around you.”

The money raised from the game will fund a clinical trial of a new cancer drug at the Cross Cancer Institute. It’s believed the drug could potentially treat non-Hodgkin Lymphomas, Leukemias, and other blood cancers. The drug might also have positive effects on breast, lung, bladder and pancreatic cancers.

The game raised $460,000 with donations still being accepted online.

The record breaking attempt is the second one the group has held, with many of the players also taking part in the world’s longest hockey game.

Organizers believe the record time to beat is between 82 and 83 consecutive hours.

It’s expected to take several months before the group learns if they have claimed the title.

The group has raised nearly $5 million dollars for equipment and research at the Cross Cancer Institute.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman