Maroon 5 Edmonton concert cancelled

Maroon 5 will not hit the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton this summer.

Ticketholders were informed of the show's cancellation by email Thursday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event," the email said.

Initially scheduled for Aug. 5, the show was part of Maroon 5's world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album "Songs About Jane."

According to Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically back to the original payment method within the next 30 days.

Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Montreal, Ottawa, and several other American stops on Maroon 5's summer tour were also cancelled.

On Maroon 5's website, only two shows remain listed, including Quebec City and Orlando, Florida.

There is no word on why the shows were cancelled.