EDMONTON -- Face coverings are now mandatory in the City of Leduc.

The bylaw, which was previously passed by council, mandated that masks would be mandatory if the city reached a minimum of 10 active coronavirus cases. There are now 13 active cases.

“The health and safety of all our residents is our utmost concern, so we feel that with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise in our city, it is time to implement this critical measure throughout Leduc,” says Leduc Mayor Bob Young. “We appreciate our residents’ and visitors’ support and compliance with this preventative health action as we strive to keep our community as healthy as we can.”

Residents will be required to wear a face covering of some sort inside all public spaces in the city, including taxis and other vehicles-for-hire. Masks have been mandatory on transit since Aug. 1.

The city plans to take an education-first approach when enforcing the bylaw, but failure to wear a mask could result in a $100 fine.

Local business owners will have the choice to deny service to anyone who refuses to comply with the bylaw.