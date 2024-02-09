Maskwacis man dead in two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 west of Wetaskiwin

A man from Maskwacis is dead following a collision on Highway 13 west of Wetaskiwin near Highway 2.

RCMP said in a media release Friday night the 29-year-old man, a passenger in a sedan that was hit by a half-ton pickup truck on Highway 13 at Range Road 261, died at the scene.

STARS air ambulance transported the driver of the sedan to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics transported another passenger of the sedan and the driver of the truck to hospital.

Police said they received a report of the collision at 3:25 p.m. and for several hours were at the scene about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton and 20 kilometres west of Wetaskiwin.

Police have cleared the scene and Highway 13, a section of which had been closed while they examined the scene, is now open.