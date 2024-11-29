Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic

An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.

Last month a woman reported that she was inappropriately touched during a massage at a physiotherapy clinic in the Mill Woods neighbourhood.

After an investigation, police arrested Pepito Manolo, 55.

Police say Manolo may still be practicing massage therapy in Edmonton and there may be additional victims.

The Certified Registered Massage Therapist Association, the governing body for the industry, has cancelled Manolo's registered massage therapist license.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.