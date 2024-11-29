EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic

    Pepito Manalo (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Pepito Manalo (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.

    Last month a woman reported that she was inappropriately touched during a massage at a physiotherapy clinic in the Mill Woods neighbourhood.

    After an investigation, police arrested Pepito Manolo, 55.

    Police say Manolo may still be practicing massage therapy in Edmonton and there may be additional victims.

    The Certified Registered Massage Therapist Association, the governing body for the industry, has cancelled Manolo's registered massage therapist license.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News