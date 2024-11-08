Massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police searching for victims

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man with four counts of sexual assault.

Police first began investigating Satish Poojari at a massage clinic in south Edmonton in August.

During the investigation, three more complaints were made involving Poojari.

The Certified Registered Massage Therapist Association has canceled Poojari’s license. Police believe he may still be practicing massage therapy in the city and is encouraging any of his clients to come forward.

“If you have been victimized by Satish Poojari, we are hopeful that you will come forward and report it to police,” said Assistant Det. Candace Werestiuk with the EPS Sexual Assault Section.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

Poojari’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.