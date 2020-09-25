EDMONTON -- A west Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault after two clients reported being inappropriately touched by him.

A 22-year-old woman reported the registered therapist after a June 25 session during which she says he massaged her breasts without consent. She had gone to the clinic over back and neck pain.

Nearly a month later, on July 23, a 30-year-old woman says the therapist also gave her a chest massage without consent, and then groped her breasts. She also told police he had made her feel uncomfortable when he massaged close to her groin without consent.

Both incidents were reported to management.

Police have charged 28-year-old Jose Martinez with two counts of sexual assault.

His registered massage therapist licence has been suspended by the Certified Registered Massage Therapist Association.