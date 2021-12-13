Mayor wants city to examine how it can create more affordable child care spaces

Edmonton's mayor is pleased the province and federal government agreed to an affordable child care deal and said the city needs to examine how it can supplement the work to create spaces.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi wants city staff to look into creating child care spaces in city buildings like recreation centres and libraries to help improve accessibility.

"I was very happy to see the province and the federal government come together on child care," Sohi said.

"(I want) city administration to work with the child care providers, both non-profit and private, to see how we can supplement some of the work that the province and federal government are going to do," he added.

As the city reviews its zoning bylaw practices, Sohi said there could be more tools for the municipal government to create more affordable options for parents in mature and new neighbourhoods.

"It's really to make child care accessible and affordable and readily available for people regardless of where they live," the mayor said.

"For me, child care is part of our economic recovery. It is part of building that opportunity for people to be part of the workforce. It really allows us to deal with the issues of poverty. It builds people's capacity to participate in society in every aspect."

Ottawa and the province reached a $3.8 billion funding agreement in November to fund $10/day child care to Alberta families within five years.