Connor McDavid recorded a major assist with Edmonton’s Indigenous community.

The Edmonton Oilers captain and the team’s community foundation announced Tuesday morning they will donate $85,000 over the next three years to support Canadian Tire’s Sport as a Platform for Resiliency program.

The Ever Active Schools initiative will help more than 7,000 Indigenous children play sports next year.

“These communities need a little help for the youth,” said McDavid, a Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ambassador since 2015. “Sport has given me so much, and I’m so grateful to be able to pay it forward to the next generation. This is a community that I'm proud to play for and give back to.”

McDavid also hung out and played floor hockey with the kids he’s helping at the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre.

“He’s an incredible athlete and an incredible human being to do what he's doing today,” Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities President Scott Fraser said. “His love for sports and the benefits he's had — we hope we could pass those on to millions of other kids across Canada.”

Jumpstart has helped 1.7 million kids in Canada — including 135,000 in Edmonton — participate in sport since 2005.

