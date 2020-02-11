EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will miss two to three weeks with a quad injury.

McDavid suffered the injury when he hit the boards Saturday night against the Nashville Predators.

#Oilers GM Ken Holland says McDavid out 2-3 weeks with a quad injury. @ctvedmonton — Adam Cook (@AdamCookCTV) February 11, 2020

McDavid participated in power play practice Monday morning and told media he was "a little sore and swollen."

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said McDavid had an MRI in the afternoon, which showed the quad injury.

"He's going to be out two to three weeks. We're hoping less than that," Holland said.

He will rehab in Toronto while the Oilers are in Florida, Holland said.

With that timeline, McDavid could miss as many as 12 games.