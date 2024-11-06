EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • McDavid returns to Oilers lineup against Golden Knights

    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.

    McDavid injured his ankle against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28 and missed three games.

    The Oilers said McDavid would miss two to three weeks but he skated on Monday and said he "felt good out there."

    Edmonton went 2-1 in his absence.

    McDavid skated with Zach Hyman and Jeff Skinner Wednesday morning. Leon Draisaitl remained with Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moved to the third line with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown.

    The Oilers host the Golden Knights at 6:30 p.m. MT.

