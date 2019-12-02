EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid surprised children at a charity event in Edmonton Monday.

The group of children was gathered in a conference room for CIBC Miracle Day when McDavid walked in.

A smiling McDavid met every child, took photos with them and signed autographs.

"They had no idea, they thought they were coming in here to help me with a meeting so to meet him and to be able to go and watch him play, for a lot of our kids, they don't get in the building," said Kevin Hodgson, the executive director at Hockey Education Reaching out Society (HEROS).

The children will be attendance for the Oilers' game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place Wednesday.

As part of the 35th annual Miracle Day, CIBC donated $40,000 to HEROS.

HEROS is a non-profit that provides free hockey programming to vulnerable youth.