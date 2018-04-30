Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid will be Team Canada’s captain at this year’s IIHF World Hockey Championships.

McDavid, who has been Edmonton’s captain for the past two seasons, helped Canada win gold at the 2016 worlds.

Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O’Reilly and St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn will be the alternate captains.

"We have a mix of youth and veterans on our team, and the three players chosen to wear a letter know what it takes to be successful in international competition and that will help us be successful in our ultimate goal," Canada head coach Bill Peters said.

The tournament, won by Sweden in 2017, will take place in Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark, on May 4-20.

Team Canada is hosting its camp in Riga and will play against Latvia on Tuesday.