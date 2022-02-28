Meat draw raises $20K to help Kingsway Legion stay open

A meat draw supporting the Kingsway Legion has raised $20,000 to help the branch keep its doors open.

The city’s largest legion, Branch 175, told CTV News Edmonton in late February it needed about $150,000 to pay for its mortgage and repair the building.

After hearing about the struggle, The Bear's Yukon & McCord decided to organize a meat raffle and enlist some help from their listeners and local establishments.

After putting out the call, a number of Edmonton businesses decided to get onboard with the initiative and donated meat to the cause.

Those businesses include:

Motley Que

ACME Meat Market Ltd

Wilhauk Beef Jerky

Meuwly’s Artisan Food Market

D’Arcy’s Meat Market

Local Meats Leduc

Belmont Sobeys

Black Sunshine Longhorns

MeatHead Inc

The Clever Dog Custom Woodworking and Design

Northern Chicken

As of Monday afternoon the draw sold out, with 345 purchases amounting to 14,680 tickets sold.