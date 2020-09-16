EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is showing off on Wednesday a roughly half-million-dollar vehicle that is joining its armoured fleet.

The vehicle, called the Cambli Black Wolf, was budgeted and ordered in 2017 as a replacement for its 42-year-old “Grizzly” armoured vehicle.

The Black Wolf will be the force’s second armoured rescue vehicle, or ARV, alongside the ballistic armoured tactical transport vehicle, or BATT, purchased in 2013 for $315,000.

The Black Wolf is considered relatively small, and therefore maneuverable in cities, and can withstand small arms fire.

The Grizzly has been used more than 50 times, and BATT about 250 times.