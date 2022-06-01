'Mike lost his leg': Anger, sadness after injured motorcyclist left in ditch near Edmonton
A group of strangers brought together by a horrific crash on the outskirts of Edmonton is struggling to feel great about the state of humanity after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist alone and severely injured in a ditch.
On Monday morning, just before 7 a.m., Mike Kemp was riding his motorcycle to work on Highway 44 at the Highway 16 overpass when the collision occurred.
“I was kinda too far to see what happened initially. All I could tell is there was something going on, so I just kinda slowed down,” Andrew Spring recalled to CTV News Edmonton.
What Spring saw when he got closer left the Westlock volunteer firefighter "absolutely terrified."
“I saw Mike in the ditch, saw the bike on the road…I knew right away that was not a good sign,” Spring said.
“Mike lost his leg in the impact…It’s really hard to stop bleeding from something like that.”
The other driver was nowhere to be found.
Spring retrieved a ratchet strap from his truck to wrap around Kemp's thigh as a makeshift tourniquet. He said it felt like forever for the ambulance to arrive. Spring has some advanced first aid training, but said no amount of education can completely prepare a person for that.
“You try to make sure he knows he’s not alone and try to make him as comfortable as possible and just keep a close eye on him," Spring said.
Joanne Cox was also in the ditch trying to slow Kemp's bleeding.
“I don’t wish to think about what could have happened. I’m just glad we all happened to be there at the right time,” Cox said.
Brandon Fenwick was also one of the first people to help. He recalls seeing a truck with front-end damage driving away, and initially thought the driver hit a deer.
“At the end of the day, nothing else really matters to me except the fact that (Mike is) doing OK. So I’m just glad that what I did helped him,” he said.
Fenwick has been on a motorcycle before.
“It's a lot more dangerous (than a car). Give them their space…Lots of people don’t seem to care,” he said.
CHARGES LAID
A 21-year-old man from Spruce Grove turned himself in to RCMP, Mounties announced Wednesday. The driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to remain on scene after injury.
He has been released and is next set to appear in court in Stony Plain on June 29, 2022.
Mounties said the people who stopped probably helped save Kemp's life.
All three of those people are upset, not only at the driver who fled, but also frustrated with other drivers who they say just cruised by like nothing happened.
“There were a lot of vehicles that didn’t stop and were driving right through the scene. There was one trucker, a semi, that honked his horn cause the ambulance wasn’t moving,” Cox said.
They could have used more help to slow traffic, Spring said. He is not happy with the lack of patience from people driving by.
“All the people that showed up to the scene, they stepped up in a big way…It’s a whole chain of survival for him that if any of those things hadn’t lined up, we could be having a very different conversation," he said.
'LEFT MY FRIEND IN THE DITCH TO DIE'
Justin Hendriks met Kemp on a jobsite about 10 years ago.
“I immediately didn’t like him 'cause he had the toolbox I wanted," he said with a smile, "but after about a week of hatred we became best friends."
While family and friends now rally around the injured man, Hendriks has started a GoFundMe to help him through.
“Mike’s probably easily one of the most honest, compassionate people you’ll ever meet,” he said of Kemp, who doesn't have kids but loves his big dog with all his heart.
Kemp is still unconscious and in "really bad shape," an emotional Hendriks said. He's also at a loss to understand why anyone would have left Kemp there.
“Stick around. Help the guy. Don’t leave him. I think it’s great that he turned himself in, but he never should have left in the first place. He left my friend in the ditch to die. You don’t do that," Hendriks said.
Spring is also upset with that driver, and he feels it should be a wake-up call for others.
“Not my place to pass judgement, but actions have consequences. I may not know all the facts but somebody made a mistake, somebody caused an accident, and somebody left the person that was hurt for dead. And I don’t think that should sit well with anybody,” he said.
As for the people who did stop, Fenwick said a barbeque is being planned for when Kemp recovers. The injured man's father called Fenwick personally to thank him for helping his son.
RCMP said Kemp remained in hospital in serious condition Wednesday.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the counts the Depp-Heard jurors considered
The Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Amber Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she'd done so with 'actual malice' -- a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Calgary
-
Child abduction reported in Strathmore, Alta.
Strathmore RCMP is investigating a reported child abduction in the southern Alberta town.
-
Alberta accepts bid for private hip-knee surgical clinic on First Nation land
The Alberta government has approved a bid by the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton to build a private clinic to perform thousands of publicly covered hip and knee surgeries.
-
Long-time Calgary police officer and fire investigator in coma after boating incident in Florida
A 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service — with seven of those years spent with the arson unit — is in a Florida hospital, after being injured in a diving accident on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man with homicide in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introduced
Matthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard Wednesday how police education in Finland far exceeds RCMP levels -- as experts call for major reforms to RCMP training.
-
New Brunswick is latest Atlantic province to roll out inflation relief
New Brunswick became the latest Atlantic province to roll out an aid program targeting the rising cost of living with a $13.2-million package announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Displaced Ukrainian family in Toronto on the verge of homelessness
A Ukrainian family forced to immigrate to Canada in late May is desperately searching for housing in Toronto as their free hotel accommodations are set to end Friday.
-
Ford widens lead, gap narrows between Liberals and NDP in final poll
Doug Ford appears to have widened his lead over the Liberals to the widest point in the campaign, a new poll suggests as voters head to the polls on Thursday.
-
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
New unit dedicated to domestic violence calls making a difference, Montreal police say
A specialized unit dedicate to investigating domestic violence has been a success since it was launched eight months ago, Montreal police say.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Kitchener
-
'Our customers are speaking with their wallets': Sales spike at Cambridge gun store following handgun freeze
Handgun sales have shot up in the days following the federal government’s announcement that it will freeze the sale and import of handguns in Canada.
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its license.
-
Baby falcons banded, given a clean bill of health
Wednesday was a big day for our feathered friends nesting above the CTV Kitchener studio.
Northern Ontario
-
Family undertakes 100-km 'healing' walk to bring their late mother home to Birch Island
The family of Linda Mae Toulouse is bringing the Whitefish River First Nation woman home. Toulouse had been the victim of a violent crime.
-
Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame
Michele Belanger of Timmins had a 41-year career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Basketball program. She's being inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.
-
Temiskaming OPP charge two people from Hamilton with attempted murder
An investigation by Temiskaming OPP into a stolen vehicle in Harley Township Tuesday has led to charges against a 32-year man and 25-year-old woman from Hamilton police said in a release.
Winnipeg
-
Storm floods Winnipeg with calls of flooded basements, downed trees
Cleanup is underway in southern Manitoba in the wake of yet another wet and windy storm.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Vancouver
-
Tense videos show man with knife, pruning saw rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a suspect armed with a knife and pruning saw rampaging at a Vancouver gas station, where authorities confirm a man was stabbed Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. home designed by world-renowned architect sold instead of being torn down
In what realtors describe as a precedent-setting sale, a high-value heritage home in West Vancouver "beat the wrecking ball."
-
Thousands of years of history vs. 100: Fate of Vancouver heritage building at redevelopment site undecided
The fate of a 110-year-old building hangs in the balance as the quest to find a new home and fund the move becomes seemingly harder to achieve.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigate after boy, 11, suffers concussion after being struck by car in Colwood, B.C.
RCMP are investigating after a child was struck by an SUV while exiting a school bus at a marked crosswalk at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.
-
More than 900 art pieces returned after massive seizure at Oak Bay, B.C., gallery
Police say hundreds of pieces of artwork have been returned to their rightful owners after Saanich police seized more than 1,000 works from a gallery in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
New primary health-care centre opens on West Shore
A new primary care health centre opened in Colwood, B.C., on Wednesday, serving patients in the West Shore communities of Colwood, Langford, Highlands and Metchosin.