EDMONTON -- Mike Nickel announced on Friday night that he’s running for mayor in the upcoming October civic election, after hinting at a run for several months.

The announcement was made in a virtual event, where Nickel was flanked by half a dozen supporters.

Nickel promised to cut red tape at the city and project oversight. He also promised to protect the river valley from solar farms.

“Protecting our river valley for future generations isn’t a left wing or right wing thing, it’s just common sense,” he said.

“We need a bold and unapologetic vision for getting things done, getting it right, getting the best value possible.”

He also demanded the city hall present a plan to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nickel previously ran for mayor in 1998 and 2001. He was elected to council in 2004, but when he sought a second term in 2007, he was beaten by Don Iveson. In 2013 he was elected as councillor for Ward 11 and Iveson was elected mayor. They were both elected for second terms in 2017.

Iveson has already announced that he will not run again in 2021.