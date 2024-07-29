Milder weather gives crews chance to make progress in fighting Jasper wildfires
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
An update late Sunday night from the park's official X account stated crews were busy on several fronts, with the Canadian Armed Forces mopping up spot fires on the northwest side of the town of Jasper.
With temperatures in the area this week expected to linger in the mid-20s, Jasper National Park says it's vital to keep making progress at this time.
Among the efforts being made include a 12-inch sprinkler line, which the park says is nearing completion along the community fire guard.
Over 20,000 people in and around the community nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton were ordered to evacuate last Monday due to fast-moving wildfires.
Parks Canada has estimated 30 per cent of the buildings in Jasper were damaged by the wildfire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Canada's Zsombor-Murray, Wiens win bronze in synchronized 10-metre platform
Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.
Milder weather gives crews chance to make progress in fighting Jasper wildfires
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
We're 100 days away from the U.S. presidential election. An expert predicts what will happen next
In the week since U.S. President Joe Biden announced his departure from the upcoming U.S. election, prospective candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris fundraised US$200 million, while 170,000 volunteers signed up to help her campaign.
How a 65-year-old Canadian earned a spot on the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon course
Ottawa resident Kitdapawn E is one of 20,000 runners from around the world who won a spot in what Paris 2024 Olympic organizers call the 'Marathon Pour Tous.'
Here's how much protein your body needs
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
'I am sorry': Bev Priestman breaks silence on Canada Soccer drone scandal
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
B.C. couple fined for using doorbell camera speaker to shout 'insults and profanity' at neighbours
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
-
4 injured in serious crash near Vulcan
Vulcan RCMP say a two-vehicle crash injured four people, with three people being treated in hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary's Eleanor Harvey takes the bronze to win Canada's first Olympic fencing medal
Calgary's Eleanor Harvey won a bronze medal Sunday to become the first Canadian to win an individual fencing medal.
Lethbridge
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
-
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
-
Canada scores late to beat France 2-1 in women's soccer, keeping Olympic hopes alive
Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games.
Regina
-
Junior Rider Cheer Camp returns
Spirits were high at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, as the annual Junior Rider Cheer Camp got underway.
-
Campground fire reported near Alice Beach, Sask.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
-
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver fire department helps fill Kitsilano Pool ahead of planned reopening
Members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spent the weekend filling up the city’s beloved Kitsilano Pool, joining the effort to reopen the swimming spot for part of the summer.
-
‘Thanks again to my beautiful city’: Ryan Reynolds shares gratitude after packed Vancouver soccer match
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
-
B.C. couple fined for using doorbell camera speaker to shout 'insults and profanity' at neighbours
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfires force evacuation of Slocan, B.C., surrounding area
A small town in the B.C. interior has been evacuated due to wildfires raging nearby.
-
‘Thanks again to my beautiful city’: Ryan Reynolds shares gratitude after packed Vancouver soccer match
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
Toronto
-
No injuries after school bus catches fire behind grocery store in North York
No injuries have been reported after a school bus was found engulfed in flames behind a grocery store in North York early Monday morning.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 400 at Highway 88
Highway 400 northbound lanes closed due to fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Eleventh-hour deal that averted TTC strike to cost city of Toronto $176 million
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
Montreal
-
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
-
Canada's Zsombor-Murray, Wiens win bronze in synchronized 10-metre platform
Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.
-
Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
Atlantic
-
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
-
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville Park in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
-
We're 100 days away from the U.S. presidential election. An expert predicts what will happen next
In the week since U.S. President Joe Biden announced his departure from the upcoming U.S. election, prospective candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris fundraised US$200 million, while 170,000 volunteers signed up to help her campaign.
Winnipeg
-
Folklorama kick-off gives glimpse into performances, festivities ahead of official start
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
-
Winnipeg police investigating serious assault in The Maples
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious assault early Sunday morning in The Maples neighbourhood.
-
Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek
A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417, O-Train reopen following lengthy closures
Commuters will have an easier time moving around Ottawa today, with Highway 417 and the O-Train reopening after lengthy shutdowns.
-
'He did not deserve to die': Two Ottawa mothers launch new non-profit to tackle growing drug problem
After losing their sons to accidental drug overdoses two years ago, two Ottawa mothers are calling for reform and transparency into how drug laced deaths are investigated through their new non-profit.
-
Hot and humid start to the week in Ottawa
It is a sunny, hot and humid start to the new week in Ottawa, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
-
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
-
'I am sorry': Bev Priestman breaks silence on Canada Soccer drone scandal
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
Barrie
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 400 at Highway 88
Highway 400 northbound lanes closed due to fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Pedestrian suffers critical injury after being struck
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in an early-morning incident.
-
OPP bust man after watching surveillance video
Police bust alleged thief after watching surveillance video of break-in.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Brantford: police
One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting.
London
-
No serious injuries reported in transport rollover near London
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
-
Sawed off shot guns and ammunition found following Sarnia home invasion
One person has been arrested following a report of an "unwanted person" inside a home on Trudeau Drive in Sarnia on Sunday.
-
Driver charged after collision in Sarnia
A driver has been charged in Sarnia after a collision on Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
Lumley named to 2024 Canadian Paralympic team
A Lancer track and field coach has been named to the 2024 Canadian Paralympic team. As announced by Athletics Canada, Brett Lumley is one of four event coaches named to the Canadian team that includes 10 men and 10 women.
-
Craft Heads banking on comedy festival to help fund move to Erie Street
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
-
City turns to pro wrestling to bring kids and families back to downtown Windsor, says councillor
An outdoor Border City Wrestling event is credited for bringing kids and families to downtown Windsor — something the councillor for the area said has been a challenge in the eyes of area residents.