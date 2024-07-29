Milder weather gives crews chance to make progress in fighting Jasper wildfires

Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.

An update late Sunday night from the park's official X account stated crews were busy on several fronts, with the Canadian Armed Forces mopping up spot fires on the northwest side of the town of Jasper.

With temperatures in the area this week expected to linger in the mid-20s, Jasper National Park says it's vital to keep making progress at this time.

Among the efforts being made include a 12-inch sprinkler line, which the park says is nearing completion along the community fire guard.

Over 20,000 people in and around the community nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton were ordered to evacuate last Monday due to fast-moving wildfires.

Parks Canada has estimated 30 per cent of the buildings in Jasper were damaged by the wildfire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.