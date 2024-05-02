Military to conduct road exercise in north Edmonton, surrounding communities on Friday

The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting a road exercise in north Edmonton and surrounding communities on Friday.

According to a news release from the military, residents can expect to see about 40 military vehicles and 100 armed forces members conducting "large scale movements in preparation for operations."

Vehicles will be travelling on the following highways and areas between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Highway 216;

Highway 2;

Highway 15;

Highway 28;

Highway 642;

Highway 28A;

Highway 633;

Ray Gibbon Dr;

Fort Saskatchewan;

St. Albert;

Gibbons;

Bon Accord;

Morinville; and

North Edmonton

Members are also expected to stop in Morinville to set up food services equipment so the soldiers can eat lunch.