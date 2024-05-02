EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Military to conduct road exercise in north Edmonton, surrounding communities on Friday

    Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march at a parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march at a parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting a road exercise in north Edmonton and surrounding communities on Friday.

    According to a news release from the military, residents can expect to see about 40 military vehicles and 100 armed forces members conducting "large scale movements in preparation for operations."

    Vehicles will be travelling on the following highways and areas between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

    • Highway 216;
    • Highway 2;
    • Highway 15;
    • Highway 28;
    • Highway 642;
    • Highway 28A;
    • Highway 633;
    • Ray Gibbon Dr;
    • Fort Saskatchewan;
    • St. Albert;
    • Gibbons;
    • Bon Accord;
    • Morinville; and
    • North Edmonton

    Members are also expected to stop in Morinville to set up food services equipment so the soldiers can eat lunch. 

