A proposed development in the Mill Creek ravine had strong opposition from nearby residents and community members at an appeal board hearing at City Hall Thursday.

The planned home, a three-storey development in the ravine, has got the green light from the City of Edmonton – but nearby residents and people who use trails in the ravine say it will ruin their park experience.

“How can we be allowing this house that’s much larger than the one before, that is really going to impede the enjoyment of all people using the parkland,” Maureen Duguay, president of the Strathcona Community League, said.

The permit to build the home was granted in December.

A public hearing was held to convince the appeal board to stop the development.

“It’s parkland, it’s something our community values very much,” Duguay said.

The Edmonton Bicycle Commuter’s Society highlighted the potential home’s proximity to a paved path and walking trail, and there are concerns the driveway would cross the path.

“Even if everyone has lights, everyone is looking out for each other, the car has to go on the trail before it has any chance to see a bike, which is too late,” Chris Chan said.

The land where the home would be built is a residential zone, the original home was built in the 1950s, but was knocked down in 2007.

“The owner does have property rights because he does own the land, the city doesn’t own the land, if it did it would remain as a park,” Gail Hickmore, supervisor for Development and Zoning Services said Thursday.

The lawyer representing the landowner said proper process was followed, and argued the approval should stand.

The board is expected to come to a decision in the coming days – its options are to approve, change or reject the development permit.

With files from Angela Jung