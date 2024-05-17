Miller scores late, Canucks edge Oilers to regain series lead
A late goal by J.T. Miller broke a deadlock that had lasted for almost two periods, grabbing a shot that had deflected off the post and sweeping it past goalie Calvin Pickard with 31.9 seconds left in the third period to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
The victory Thursday night at Vancouver's Rogers Arena gives the Canucks a 3-2 series lead in their best-of-seven second-round playoff series, with Game 6 scheduled Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Edmonton.
"They get a bounce. They probably deserved a bounce tonight," Oilers star Connor McDavid told media following the game.
"They were the better team. They get a bounce at the end of the game, and that's the way it goes."
Oilers forward Evander Kane opened the scoring on a pass from behind the net by linemate Leon Draisaitl, snapping it past Canucks Arturs Silovs 4:34 into the first period.
The Canucks got on the board at 17:27 of the opening frame with a goal by defenceman Carson Soucy, who intercepted Oilers forward Corey Perry's backhand clearing attempt and beat Pickard high glove hand.
But the Oilers answered quickly, scoring 23 seconds later after Soucy was stripped of the puck by defenceman Brett Kulak, sending it to Oilers forward Connor Brown, who fed linemate Mattias Janmark on a 2-on-1 break to beat Silovs to go ahead 2-1.
Janmark and Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers took penalties at the end of the first and start the second in the box, their teams playing 4-on-4.
McDavid said he felt the Oilers "got off to a good start" but didn't take advantage of their chances early in the game.
"We were very good in the first period, generating chances, generating power plays (but) we didn't do enough capitalizing early," he said.
The Canucks dominated the middle frame, scoring the lone goal at 5:14 to tie the game 2-2 after Phillip Di Giuseppe tucked a puck fumbled by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard in front of his own net between the legs of Pickard, the play coming courtesy a stick sweep by Vancouver's Nils Åman.
The hosts controlled the play most of the period, pressing late, forcing Pickard to make several stops and outshooting the Oilers 17-4 in the frame. The Canucks' aggression was evident throughout it, with players getting sticks in the way and taking away space from Edmonton's attack, particularly the likes of stars Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who was held without a point.
"I think we just slowed our game too much," Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters at his post-game media conference.
"They were pressuring and we weren't executing quickly enough. In the first period, I thought we had excellent opportunities to score, and we just couldn't put the puck in the net. Early on, I thought our power play was really good, but as the game went on, I think we got a little less sharp."
The third period saw the teams trade scoring attempts, the best one until Miller's game winner coming early in the period, when Canucks forward Nils Höglander banked a shot off Pickard's left pad and off the post to a streaking Elias Lindholm, who was taken down by Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak for a penalty.
McDavid came close to scoring with six minutes left in the third, with a clear shot on Silovs that sailed just wide of the net.
"I thought we fought back in the third," Oilers winger Zach Hyman said after the game.
"I thought the second period, they played better. They played faster than we did. I think we play best when we're skating and getting the puck behind them, taking control of the pace, but obviously that wasn't the case in the second. I thought we started to find our game in the third there, but obviously they got the late one."
Vancouver held Edmonton's usually potent power play at bay, shutting them out on five chances. The Canucks went zero-for-four with the man advantage.
Silovs made 21 saves in the win while Pickard stopped 32 Canucks shots.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 122 active wildfires burning across Canada, 32 considered 'out of control'
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Miller scores late as Canucks grind out 3-2 win over Oilers in Game 5
J.T. Miller scored in the final minute of the game and the Vancouver Canucks came back for a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Thursday.
Think twice before sharing 'heartbreaking' social media posts, RCMP warn
Mounties in B.C. are urging people to think twice before sharing "heartbreaking posts" on social media.
Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Regina homicide suspect
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in a homicide which occurred in Regina on May 12.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Kevin Spacey receives star support as he fights to get his career back
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
Speaker cuts ties with Sask. Party, alleges he faced threats, harassment from gov't MLAs
The Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature Randy Weekes has severed ties with the Sask. Party after accusing some members of harassment and intimidation tactics, including a situation he claimed saw the Government House Leader bring a hunting rifle to the legislative building.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Massive fire breaks out at Wrangler Road facility
Smoke and flames could be seen from kilometres away, prompting numerous 911 calls after a blaze broke out on the eastern edge of Calgary near Glenmore Trail and Stoney Trail S.E.
-
'Need to strike a balance': Calgary looks to density and development to tackle its housing crisis
As a housing crisis continues in Calgary, the city is looking to strike a balance between increasing density – both in established neighbourhoods and in new ones.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
Lethbridge
-
Downtown Lethbridge lawlessness task force seeing positive progress
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
-
Patios and parklets program returns to downtown Lethbridge for 2024
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers vote to renew mandate for job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers have voted heavily in favour of a new mandate that allows job action to continue until an agreement with the province is reached.
-
Saskatoon blind, deaf water skier ready to make waves at world championships
A Saskatoon water skier who is blind and deaf has partnered with a well-known artist to fundraise for the national adaptive water ski team.
-
Saskatoon is losing one of its Giant Tiger discount stores
Giant Tiger has announced that the company is closing a number of stores including one location in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers vote to renew mandate for job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers have voted heavily in favour of a new mandate that allows job action to continue until an agreement with the province is reached.
-
Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Regina homicide suspect
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in a homicide which occurred in Regina on May 12.
-
Speaker cuts ties with Sask. Party, alleges he faced threats, harassment from gov't MLAs
The Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature Randy Weekes has severed ties with the Sask. Party after accusing some members of harassment and intimidation tactics, including a situation he claimed saw the Government House Leader bring a hunting rifle to the legislative building.
Vancouver
-
Miller scores late as Canucks grind out 3-2 win over Oilers in Game 5
J.T. Miller scored in the final minute of the game and the Vancouver Canucks came back for a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Thursday.
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
'Another pair of eyes watching over me:' How a B.C. woman's guide dog saved her from drowning
A B.C. woman says her guide dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
Toronto
-
Faqiri family calls out Ontario gov't for lack of action on inquest recommendations
Five months after a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail, his family said Thursday the province has failed to implement any of the dozens of recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.
-
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
Atlantic
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
A section of Highway 102 is closed Thursday evening after a transport truck drove off an overpass.
-
'It's overwhelmingly painful': Theology professor shares insight on impact Maritime church closures have on some
A growing trend of century-old churches being closed, sold and/or demolished in the Maritimes is a sad reality many parishioners are starting to get used to.
Winnipeg
-
‘Great candidates for adoption’: Second chance for 68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home
A second chance could be coming for dozens of dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home.
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Winnipeg, bringing hail and heavy rain
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Winnipeg, producing heavy rain and hail in some areas of the city.
-
Ottawa
-
Eliminating English-only education on table of OCDSB program review
More reaction is coming from parents as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to make major adjustments to its elementary programs including French immersion and how it is delivered.
-
Ottawa daycares struggling under $10-a-day program
It's been a rocky start to the $10-a-day daycare program in Ontario. There still aren't enough spots and many daycares are short funding and say they may opt-out all together.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Timmins council told it can’t evict people from encampments on public property
A legal clinic from southern Ontario is reminding Timmins city council that it’s “unlawful” in Ontario to evict people from homeless encampments on public property.
-
Long lineups at Sudbury's landfill because of scale repairs
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
Barrie
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
-
Wasaga Beach mayor hears from residents over multiple pivotal projects
Many people turned out to the RecPlex in Wasaga Beach on Thursday night as the mayor and councillors opened a dialogue amidst multiple momentous decisions they've made in recent months.
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
-
Waterloo MPP calls PC government’s move on sexual assault justice bill 'cruel'
A Waterloo MPP is speaking out after her private member’s bill, aimed at improving transparency around sexual assault cases, was pulled from debate.
London
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
Father takes stand at child sexual abuse trial
The father at the centre of a child abuse case in London, Ont. took the stand Thursday in his own defence, pointing the finger at his estranged wife.
-
Dangerous and derelict, city hall targets three houses for property standards demolition
LIving next to the boarded up house at 219 Adelaide St. N. for two years has taken a toll on Theresa Mullins and her family.
Windsor
-
Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
By the numbers: Gordie Howe International Bridge
Just 26 metres is all that remains of bridge deck construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
-
'This is really about saving a life': Victims and Survivors of Crime Week focusing child abuse in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advocacy Centre (WECYAC) is calling on the community to learn more about local services as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week 2024.