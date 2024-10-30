Minions, Deadpool and Joker top Halloween costumes for 2024: search data

Thursday is All Hallows Eve and there's still time to get a costume to dress up for work, a party or to hand out candy.

Will you laugh as the Joker, crack jokes as Deadpool or follow along as a Minion? If you do, you likely won't be alone, according to Casinos.com.

In Alberta, plenty of people want to make a "yuge" splash as Donald Trump this year, according to search interest based on data from Google Trends and other search engines.

Classic costumes from the Scream and Ghostbuster series ranked second and third in the province.

Across Canada, Minion is the most popular costume this year, ranking number one in Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan.

Minion figures from the computer-animated comedy film "Minions." (AFP PHOTO / JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT)

The yellow underlings first made an appearance in the 2010 movie Despicable Me and have since gone on to star in their own spinoff movies.

As always, superheroes are a powerful force in the spooky season, including the Canadian merc with a mouth, Deadpool, who ranks number two in the country.

Deadpool is on many minds these days, with the recent Deadpool and Wolverine movie grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, according to IMDB.

Despite the movie starring Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool didn't actually rank among the top three costumes in B.C., with Dune, Ted Lasso and Raygun getting those positions.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from 'Joker.' On Monday, Jan. 13, Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The Joker rounds out the top three overall costumes, just ahead of Beetlejuice and Terrifier.

Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador have Terrifier as their number one.

In Quebec, you better get ready for the social event of the season as Bridgerton ranks highest in the province for costumes.

Northwest Territories better be careful how many times they say his name as Beetlejuice takes the top spot there.

Superheroes as a whole claimed the top spot for Nova Scotia and no data was provided for Yukon.

The rankings were determined by measuring Google Trends in 21 of the country's favourite Halloween costumes, grouping superheroes together in one category.

Data was collected since last October.