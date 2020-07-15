EDMONTON -- A newspaper ad by Alberta doctors Wednesday morning addresses Health Minister Tyler Shandro directly: "Take yes."

The Alberta Medical Association is making its latest offer in negotiations with the provincial government public.

The AMA says it will accept a three-year physician budget cap of $4.57 billion annually, explore new payment models, and work with government to improve the health care system in exchange for government "pay[ing] for any new physicians over the existing number of physicians," restoring AMA’s right to binding arbitration, and continuing to pay for programs and grants like maternity/paternity benefits and the physician health program.

According to the AMA, it has "no control over the recruitment of new physicians to Alberta and, as such, should not be financially responsible for them."

In the ad, the AMA promises to withdraw its lawsuit against the government after an agreement is signed, which was filed in April after the AMA contract ended and the association accused the government of withdrawing its right to arbitration.

The AMA said the proposal was its sixth offer since negotiations began in November 2019.

"It’s deeply regrettable that we have arrived at this historic low-point in the relationship between the doctors and the government of Alberta. The AMA hopes that bringing our proposal before the public will help strengthen support for getting the parties back to the table," a statement by AMA reads.

"Please Minister Shandro, take Yes for an answer."

The health ministry says it spends $5.4 billion annually in physician compensation. AMA says the difference between its $4.57-billion-annual commitment are items outside the master agreement, like Alberta Health staff salaries, payment to resident physicians and non-clinical items like grants to universities.

During a news conference Monday, Shandro called the $5.4 billion amount the highest level of physician compensation in provincial history and highest on a per capita basis in Canada, arguing a need for fiscal restraint.

"Frankly the previous framework had cost overruns of up to $2 billion in the next three years," he told media on Monday.

"So we look forward to working with the AMA when they want to come to us with a proposal that’s going to address that major concern that we have."

The AMA had a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman