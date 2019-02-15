The Fort McMurray Oil Barons, the minor hockey team criticized for an Indigenous dance in the locker room, will not play another game this season.

The Oil Barons decided to forfeit the rest of the season, with some parents citing verbal and social media threats and safety concerns.

In the video posted to Facebook in January, a boy is seen beating his hockey stick against a trash can lid, as he and others are jumping around and shouting.

On Facebook, a boy who claimed to be in the video said the three of them are Indigenous, but apologized for the behaviour.

“I would just like to say I am deeply sorry for the actions we made and to clarify we were not trying to be racist or offending anyone or anything,” he wrote. “This video was us fooling around in the locker room and we weren’t using our heads.”

The Fort McMurray Hockey Association also issued an apology soon after the video was posted.

With files from The Canadian Press