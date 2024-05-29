Minor killed in apparent Edmonton hit-and-run: police

A youth bicyclist was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.

The male youth, whose age was not released by officials on scene, was found on 34 Avenue between 48 Street and Mill Woods Road around 4 a.m.

He died at the scene.

According to Sgt. Richard Windover, there was no vehicle at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

"It appears the vehicle did leave, so this is considered a hit and run at this time," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"It is a very sad, terrible time when you have a young person – especially in a case like this where early in the morning, looks like a hit and run and somebody took off and didn't even stop."

Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit is in charge of the investigation.

Windover said investigators were working to determine a suspect or suspect vehicle description, but would likely keep the road closed for most of the day.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived, debris, including pieces of a bicycle, was scattered across the road. The youth's body had been covered by a sheet.

South Edmonton commuters were asked to find alternate routes to avoid the area.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall