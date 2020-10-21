EDMONTON -- The Misericordia Community Hospital has reported a second death connected to the COVID-19 outbreaks in three of its units.

There are 27 confirmed active cases of the coronavirus at the west Edmonton hospital in 15 patients and 12 staff.

Two people have died since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 8, Covenant Health said.

Outbreak protocols are in place to protect everyone inside the facility.

The Misericordia Community Hospital had another COVID-19 outbreak over the summer. It infected 58 people and killed 11 patients.