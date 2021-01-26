EDMONTON -- An 11-year-old girl reported missing on Jan. 26 has been found safe, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Edmonton police asked the public for assistance to find the child on Tuesday afternoon. She had been last seen in the area of 164A Avenue and 115 Street at 4:40 p.m.

She was wearing a head covering, a grey winter jacket and carrying a purple and grey school bag.

Police said there was no indication of foul play at the time.