Missing senior found safe, unharmed: police
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 9:54PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 5:08AM MDT
Edward Kyte. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
EDMONTON -- A 78-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday and was found safe a few hours later.
Police asked the public for help to locate Edward Kyte on Monday night. Kyte has dementia and diabetes and requires medication. He had been last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday.
He was found safe late on Monday night.