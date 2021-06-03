Advertisement
Missing St. Albert boy found safe Thursday afternoon
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 3:13PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, June 3, 2021 4:58PM MDT
Logan Ord was last seen in the field of Sir Alexander Mackenzie School at 9:30 a.m. (Source: St. Albert RCMP)
EDMONTON -- The St. Albert boy reported missing on Thursday was found safe in the afternoon.
Logan Ord had last been seen in the field of Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary School at approximately 9 a.m.
He was located in the afternoon and is safe, RCMP said.