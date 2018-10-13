

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The two-year-old boy, who police had requested the public’s assistance in locating, has been found.

Police said the toddler was located safe and unharmed in west Edmonton around 11 a.m.

EPS issued asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing boy Saturday morning, after he was last seen Friday evening at MacEwan LRT station with a man he knows.

According to police, the man and toddler left a home in the west end of the city earlier Friday.

Police asked the public’s help because it was out of character for the man to have the child for this long, and EPS was concerned for the child’s safety.

However, an Amber Alert was not issued because of the specific criteria required to do so, and because police believed the child was not in imminent danger.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to comment on if or what kind of charges would follow.