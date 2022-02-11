Missing woman in Edmonton found in 'good health'

Lausanne St. Arnault, 26, was last seen on Jan. 30 getting in a pickup truck in the area of 115 Street and 142 Avenue and was last heard from the next day, according to investigators. Police asked on Feb. 10, 2022, for help finding her. Lausanne St. Arnault, 26, was last seen on Jan. 30 getting in a pickup truck in the area of 115 Street and 142 Avenue and was last heard from the next day, according to investigators. Police asked on Feb. 10, 2022, for help finding her.

