MLA Dang ordered to pay $7,200 for breaching Alberta vaccine portal

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files US$50M suit

A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a US$50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter -- a store supervisor -- 'who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behaviour.'

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island