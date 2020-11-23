EDMONTON -- As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in Alberta, there are now more places people living in the Edmonton-area can be tested for coronavirus.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services opened four mobile assessment centres in Leduc, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove and St. Albert.

The four facilities don’t increase the province's testing capacity, according to an AHS spokesperson, but are being rolled out to give people options outside of Edmonton proper.

Previously, only Sherwood Park had a dedicated testing location, a drive-thru, which closed Oct. 30.

On Saturday, more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Alberta, according to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

On Nov. 21, 19,472 tests were completed bringing the total number of tests to 2,108,178. 1,412,015 people have been tested. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 22, 2020

The locations of the centres are:

Leduc: 4330 Black Gold Drive, southeast parking lot

Sherwood Park: 650 Bethel Drive, northeast parking area

Spruce Grove: 9 Tri Leisure Way, parking lot

St. Albert: 400 Campbell Road, parking lot

COVID-19 tests are available by appointment and can be arranged on the AHS website​.