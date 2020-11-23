Mobile COVID-19 test centres open in Sherwood Park, St. Albert
EDMONTON -- As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in Alberta, there are now more places people living in the Edmonton-area can be tested for coronavirus.
On Monday, Alberta Health Services opened four mobile assessment centres in Leduc, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove and St. Albert.
The four facilities don’t increase the province's testing capacity, according to an AHS spokesperson, but are being rolled out to give people options outside of Edmonton proper.
Previously, only Sherwood Park had a dedicated testing location, a drive-thru, which closed Oct. 30.
On Saturday, more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Alberta, according to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
The locations of the centres are:
- Leduc: 4330 Black Gold Drive, southeast parking lot
- Sherwood Park: 650 Bethel Drive, northeast parking area
- Spruce Grove: 9 Tri Leisure Way, parking lot
- St. Albert: 400 Campbell Road, parking lot
COVID-19 tests are available by appointment and can be arranged on the AHS website.