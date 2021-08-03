Advertisement
Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Edmonton on Saturday
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 9:16PM MDT
Share:
EDMONTON -- The mobile vaccine clinic is planning to make a pit stop at the Abbotsfield – Penny McKee Library in Edmonton this weekend.
The clinic is slated to take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
An Alberta Health card is not required, but a piece of ID with a birthdate is recommended.
The goal of the clinic is to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to rural communities and hard-to-reach populations.
Anyone who needs a first or second dose of a vaccine is welcome to stop by.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Tyler Shandro, the minister of health, said the bus will also be at the Edmonton Elks home opener game Saturday night.
RELATED IMAGES