Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified

Brittney Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares verdict

An emotional Brittney Griner apologized Thursday for her actions as her drug possession trial drew to a close Thursday in Russia, and a prosecutor urged that the American basketball star be convicted and sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison in a case that reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy.

Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate

On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.

Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?

China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

Clayton Ruby, renowned Canadian civil rights lawyer, dies

Clayton Ruby, the Canadian civil rights lawyer who for decades took on some of the country's most notable and high-profile cases, was remembered Wednesday as a force in the legal world who changed lives through his advocacy and left an irreversible mark on the justice system.

