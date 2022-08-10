Monkeypox vaccine locations added in Alberta as confirmed cases rise

A health-care worker prepares a monkeypox vaccine in Montreal, July 23, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File) A health-care worker prepares a monkeypox vaccine in Montreal, July 23, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island