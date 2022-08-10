Monkeypox vaccine locations added in Alberta as confirmed cases rise
Albertans will no longer have to travel to Edmonton or Calgary to get a monkeypox vaccination.
Immunization appointments also became available starting Wednesday in: Edson, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and St. Paul.
There were more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the country on Wednesday with the vast majority in Ontario and Quebec, according to Health Canada.
There were 19 cases in Alberta Wednesday, according to Alberta Health Services. The first case of monkeypox in the province was reported in early June and Alberta started vaccinating gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men on June 29.
An appointment is required for the vaccine and anyone who is eligible is asked to call Health Link at 1-866-301-2668 to book.
Close contacts of people suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox may also be eligible for the vaccine and anyone with symptoms is asked to self-isolate and call 811, AHS said.
