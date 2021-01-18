EDMONTON -- Shea Weber's goal held up as the game-winner as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night.

Rookie Alexander Romanov and Arttuti Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (2-0-1), which beat Edmonton (1-3-0) for the second time in three nights.

The Habs also trounced the Oilers 5-1 on Saturday.

Goalie Jake Allen made 25 saves in his debut for the Canadiens

Montreal's penalty kill was key in the victory, shutting down Oilers snipers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on seven power plays.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 31-of-34 shots for Edmonton.