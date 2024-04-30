EDMONTON
    • More charges laid in Alberta child sexual assault case

    Sherina Maria Handsor, left, and Nicole Kathleen Barrett, right. (Supplied) Sherina Maria Handsor, left, and Nicole Kathleen Barrett, right. (Supplied)
    More charges have been laid in an Alberta child sexual assault investigation now involving four suspects.

    Sherina Maria Handsor, 43, is facing 13 more charges related to historical sexual abuse after five additional victims came forward. The RCMP said they were in Handsor's care in Whitecourt, Alta., and Quesnel, B.C.

    Handsor is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Last week, RCMP also arrested Whitecourt resident Nicole Kathleen Barrett, 45, in connection with the investigation involving Handsor, and charged her with three counts of failure to provide necessities of life and one count of assault.

    Barrett is out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

    On April 9, RCMP announced charges against three people, including Handsor.

    The RCMP says there may be additional victims.

